Twin City Cat Fanciers show draws in cat lovers in St. Paul for 91st year

A feline frenzy took over the St. Paul Rivercentre this weekend — the Twin City Cat Fanciers CFA show was back in town for its 91st year.

With more than 160 cats at this year’s show, there were plenty of paws-itively adorable faces to awe at.

But judges have to consider more than just cute faces when it comes to giving out ribbons.

“So some cats have very long hair, so the judges are looking at how well groomed they are, is the coat even, what is the color, does the eye color match?” said Andy Valles, Twin City Cat Fanciers Show Manager.

“Or for household cats, it’s just how friendly are they, are they nicely groomed, are they wonderful, pretty cats…” Valles continued. “The judges get to decide what they like.”

New this year, the cat show also hosted an agility competition, with judges grading how quickly each feline could complete an obstacle course.