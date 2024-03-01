Twin Cities podcast aims to change narratives around Black men

Two community leaders in the Twin Cities launched a podcast hoping to change the narrative about Black male stereotypes.

“Changing the Narrative” highlights the voices of Black men doing positive things in the community.

With a few mics and a message, these two podcast hosts, Dr. Gabriel Warran and Karl Benson, are hoping to reach thousands.

“We know a lot of Black men who are again doing all these positive things,” Warren said. “You think about the people who are good husbands, good fathers that are impacting their community — coaches and mentors — but we don’t get that recognition.”

With each episode, Warren and Benson interview Black men doing big things. The hosts are focused on changing perceptions of Black men.

“The only images that typically we see on TV are the criminals or other people that are the deadbeats or whatever it may be,” Warren said. “It’s tough because you would think by now we wouldn’t have to have conversations about changing the narrative.”

Benson explained they’re hoping to catch the attention of a particular demographic.

“Our podcast is really built for what I would consider ‘others.’ Not Black men necessarily, because we know our story, but it’s oftentimes for white women, white men, teachers and people who deal with kids,” Benson said.

He explained the passion behind the podcast is personal.

“As a larger Black man, when people see me if I’m on a weekend and wearing a hoodie or something along those lines, you generally get those side-eye glances depending on where you’re at,” Benson said. “Sadly, at this point in my life, I’m so used to it. I generally am more bothered by the fact that it’s happening to others, kids specifically.”

They believe these podcast conversations that highlight Black men being professionals, mentors and family men could strip away stereotypes and start a new conversation.

“So that we can be just like everybody else and just live our lives, be productive citizens and not have to worry about other people trying to stereotype us in negative ways,” Warren said. “I think if we can paint that picture to let people humanize us, then I think we would have done our job.”

To listen to “Changing the Narrative” podcast episodes or get in touch with the hosts, click here.