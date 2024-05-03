Twin Cities nonprofit trying to help build the construction field by tearing down barriers

Building strong communities

A local nonprofit is creating ways for people to break into the construction industry free of barriers by providing the tools for success at their fingertips.

The Twin Cities program, Building Strong Communities, is seeing an increase in interest in the program with its largest class in history graduating in May.

“I work in customer service and I just wanted to do something a little different with my life,” Pahoua Lee, a student, said.

From a call center to a construction site, Lee saw what she wanted and went after it.

“I was tired of paying the student loans and doing all that. So this is another pathway for me to kind of get some free training,” Lee said. “The most important is I really want women to know that this is something that they can do.”

A Google search led her to the organization.

The nonprofit holds a 12-week, multi-trade program, getting people trained for careers in construction.

The free program is designed to connect women, people of color and veterans to a new career free of barriers while filling jobs and diversifying the construction field.

“We’re having a lot of fun. We’ve actually tried a couple different trade experiences,” Lee said. “I didn’t need any skills as long as I’m willing to learn, be very coachable and just willing to get out there and put yourself out there.”

She’s one of 105 people in the graduating class, which program leaders say is the biggest in its history.

“They’re going to go into the industry. It’s fantastic. It’s going to keep growing,” Rick Martagon, Building Strong Communities’ executive director, said.

Students spend time in the classroom to learn the nuts and bolts, then they apply that knowledge in real-world scenarios.

“People are learning about the opportunities that it presents for themselves and their families to have a family-sustaining wage and to have a great career,” Martagon said.

The nonprofit also helps students one year after graduation with job placement and navigating incidents that may create barriers to career success.

The current apprenticeship class will graduate in early May.

Applications are open to apply for the next round of apprenticeship training that begins in September 2024.