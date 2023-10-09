Twin Cities nonprofit plans to open pet sanctuary for survivors of domestic violence

One Twin Cities organization that helps survivors of domestic violence is trying to make sure their dogs and cats are not left behind.

Tubman is holding a Great Dreams Campaign to create a pet sanctuary at its Maplewood facility.

Right now, Tubman doesn’t accept dogs and cats. The nonprofit says people trying to escape a violent situation are afraid to leave their pets behind.

“Nearly 71% of survivors who have pets tell us that their animal has been harmed and in some cases killed, Tubman CEO Jennifer Polzin said. “We can just take one more barrier off their plate.”

Tubman hopes to raise $600,000 for the pet sanctuary and open it in a few years.

