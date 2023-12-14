Twin Cities nonprofit collecting blankets for struggling families

A Twin Cities organization is collecting blanket donations to help struggling families this holiday season.

Bridging, a nonprofit, is hoping to collect 20,000 blankets this year and they need your help to fill the shelves.

If you can find it in a house, Bridging has it on its shelves.

“We’re a furniture bank. Donations are coming in every day we’re open and we are giving all these great furniture and household items to 120 households every week,” Diana Dalsin, Bridging director of strategic partnerships, said.

The nonprofit acts as a last step to help families in need of secure housing. Once they get a home, the donations help fill it.

“We can just see the gap is just kind of widening, and we don’t quite have enough of what we need,” Dalsin said.

Dalsin said the need for these items grew by 20% this year, and blanket donations are at the top of their list.

Organizers said blankets lead to better outcomes for struggling families.

“It lets you get a good night’s sleep so you can go to school, go to work and get healthy,” Dalsin said.

Volunteers said all it takes is one donation to give hope to someone who needs it.

“The Twin Cities and Minnesota is so supportive. It is amazing that everyone just comes together,” Dalsin said.

The organization is accepting all furniture donations this holiday season with a full list of acceptable items on its website.