Twin Cities metro gearing up for busy holiday travel week

Two days before Christmas, a fast-moving winter storm to the east threatens to complicate what’s expected to be a record holiday travel season.

Whether it’s by plane, train, or car, every busy travel period has a new record this year.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport expects Thursday, the day after Christmas, to be the busiest travel day, with just under 50,000 people going through TSA.

United and American Airlines expect Friday to be one of its busiest days nationally.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is at MSP Monday morning, and you can see current conditions by watching livestream player above.

Despite holiday air travel, AAA says more people are hitting the roads, with 90% of travelers driving. Peak congestion in the metro is expected around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday for travelers going west on I-94 from Eau Claire to Minneapolis, which is expected to take just under two hours. An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found at the bottom of this article.

Additionally, more travelers are hopping on trains this year — a 15% increase compared to last year.