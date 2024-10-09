Twin Cities malls hoping entertainment will bring in more shoppers

Malls around the Twin Cities are hoping to attract more shoppers with entertainment

Puttshack, a mini golf bar and restaurant, opened Wednesday at Southdale Center in Edina.

It’s the latest move by a Twin Cities mall to bring more foot traffic with entertainment.

“A lot of malls are trying different things,” University of St. Thomas Finance professor Dave Vang said. “Indoor skydiving, the Mall of America has the Underwater World, so there’s things to see and things to do besides just going to the mall.”

Some malls are turning empty stores into classrooms and gyms for the local school district.