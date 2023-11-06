Twin Cities inventor says his new machine is a ‘game changer’ for outdoor football

It’s state quarterfinals time for Minnesota high school football, and outdoor football in November could mean playing in a variety of conditions.

A former player-turned-inventor from the Twin Cities hopes to change that.

“The ‘Ball Dryer’ was invented to dry footballs as fast as possible,” said Benjamin Fossey, co-inventor of the Ball Dryer.

Ranging from $1,000 to $1,600, the machine uses high-pressure air at 120-degree temperatures to dry a football in under a minute.

“As soon as it starts getting wet, the football gets slick like a bar of soap on the field when it’s wet out. It also gets heavy, so it’s harder to throw and catch,” said Fossey.

The machine is being used by high school programs across the country and even by some college programs like Iowa State and Arizona. Fossey says their hope is that the NFL will be next.