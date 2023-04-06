Twin Cities grocery stores vying for customers as consumers flock toward discounts

Top grocery stores in the Twin Cities

It’s been an ongoing battle of Twin Cities grocery stores going head to head, trying to get customers to choose them.

New data, first reported by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, says Walmart is now the top grocer in the metro area. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Target was the top grocery stop for shoppers around the Twin Cities.

Dave Vang with the University of St. Thomas says shoppers are flocking to the best discounts — and right now, that’s Walmart.

“They’re not as concerned about having a wide selection of brands as they are about cost,” Vang told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.