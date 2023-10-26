Twin Cities ghost hunter conducts investigation at historic Avalon Theatre in Minneapolis

With Halloween quickly approaching, you can find ghosts and goblins around every corner.

The Heart of the Beast is celebrating Halloween with a puppet show called “Haunted Avalon” at the historic Avalon Theatre on Lake Street in Minneapolis.

The puppet group brought in Twin Cities paranormal investigator Echo Bodine to search for spirits in the theater built in 1937.

“They’re all happy to be here,” Bodine said. “I don’t feel any kind of bad energy. When I walk in here what I’m looking for is people. A ghost is actually the soul of a person.”

The Haunted Avalon puppet show runs Thursday through Monday at the Avalon Theatre.