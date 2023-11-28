Twin Cities DJ amplifies 13-year-old cancer survivor’s mission to share music with patients

There’s a new music show in the Twin Cities with a DJ spinning a mix of hits for a very special audience at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.

The “Music Monday” show airs once a month on the TV system at the Minneapolis hospital, where patients can learn about being a DJ — including how to mash up songs, beat juggle and scratch — from a special host.

“The whole time I’m kind of sitting and envisioning, ‘If I was sitting in one of those rooms would this be interesting, would this be fun, would this be engaging?’ That’s circling in my mind the whole time,” said DJ Mad Mardigan, whose real name is Nick Dircz.

The DJ is a familiar face in the Twin Cities music scene, playing at Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx games.

The idea for the TV show was fueled by 13-year-old Braxton Battaglia and her nonprofit, TB1 Fund.

“My goal with TB1 Fund is to help brighten patients’ and families’ days here in the hospital,” Braxton said. “I know how hard it is and how scary it is.”

Braxton, a cancer survivor, receives treatment at Masonic Children’s Hospital and wanted to do something special for fellow patients.

“I hope they are getting some inspiration from different songs, or just positive mindset and being able to feel better overall,” Braxton said.

The show has a special request line that allows patients to hear their favorite songs played during the show.

For DJ Mad Mardigan, the hospital has a special place in his heart, as its staff previously cared for his daughter when she was a baby.

“I just think it’s one of the best hospitals in the world, and this is one of the many reasons why,” DJ Mad Mardigan said.

The DJ programming began several months ago at the hospital, and Braxton is one of the show’s biggest fans.

“It’s way cooler, it’s even better than I thought it ever could be,” Braxton said. “It’s really cool to see.”