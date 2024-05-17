Trump focuses on inflation in speech at Minnesota GOP fundraising dinner in St. Paul

Former president Donald Trump made a stop in the Twin Cities on Friday.

Ahead of that visit, Gov. Tim Walz was set to meet President Joe Biden’s campaign about his plans for the state.

Trump flew to Minnesota for the Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner after attending his youngest son’s graduation in West Palm Beach.

The dinner was expected to bring in about 1,400 people, going hand-in-hand with the Republican Party’s state convention. Tickets for the event started at $500 but went up to $100,000 for a VIP table. That money will go to the Minnesota Republican Party.

“You set an attendance record, and you set a money-raising record,” said Trump during the event on Friday.

Just two years ago, the DFL took the Minnesota House, Senate and Governor’s office after vastly out-fundraising the GOP $30 million to $1.1 million.

Republicans hope to retake control of the state House by flipping four seats in November.

While the money raised Friday night will be allocated toward federal races, it could still have a trickle-down effect.

“Donald Trump’s visit is a big deal for the presidential campaign, it also a big deal for the Minnesota Republican Party, which has been in debt for years and years and has had a very difficult time becoming a factor in helping candidates in any significant way,” said Larry Jacobs, a political science professor at the University of Minnesota. “Donald Trump’s visit might wipe out that debt the Republican Party has had for so many years.”

Experts are split on whether Minnesota really will be competitive come November, given its history and the strong Democratic party in the state.

According to the latest KSTP-TV/SurveyUSA poll, Biden leads Trump 44% to 42%, but David Hann, the Chairman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, said there’s “great dissatisfaction with President Biden” in the state.

“This is very much going to be a fight here in Minnesota,” said Jacobs. “Donald Trump’s trip to Minnesota is the starting gun for the battle over the 2024 election. He may win and even if he doesn’t win, Joe Biden is going to spend a lot of time in Minnesota to keep it.”

Earlier this week, Trump told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he planned to focus on economic issues during Friday’s speech.

Data shows Minnesota’s inflation rate is among the top 20 in the country.

“We think we have a really good shot at Minnesota. We have great friendships up there. We’ve done a lot for industry. We’ve done a lot for everything in Minnesota, worked hard on Minnesota. Tom Emmer is very much involved,” said Trump in an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Political reporter Tom Hauser.

Friday’s dinner started at 5 p.m. and the former president took the stage after 8 p.m.

“Having a former president come to the state, that doesn’t always happen, so [the party is] really hoping to capitalize on this,” said Brian McClung, who was the deputy chief of staff for former Governor Tim Pawlenty.

A Republican hasn’t won statewide office since Gov. Tim Pawlenty nearly 20 years ago.

While former President Trump was within two points of Hilary Clinton in Minnesota in 2016, a Republican presidential candidate hasn’t won since 1972.

Momentum from Trump’s campaign, however, could boost other candidates.

“I think it’s still a stretch to think Donald Trump could beat Biden in Minnesota, but if it’s close, if it’s within two or three percentage points then you’re looking at a real possibility Republicans win back the Minnesota House,” said McClung.

