‘True man of community’: Remembering Loring Park’s Robert Skafte one year after slain

Sunday marked one year since a Minneapolis man was murdered while working at a community store.

Charging documents allege Taylor Schulz, 45, entered Oak Grove Grocery Store and killed Robert Skafte with a golf club.

The crime sent shockwaves through the Stevens Square and Loring Park neighborhoods where Skafte, 66, was well-known. He’s remembered as an artist, dancer, and a fierce community advocate and volunteer.

Stephanie Fellner met Robert Skafte when he first moved to Minneapolis to pursue dance in the early 1990s. Both dancers, they worked together in shows for years and ultimately forged a bond that spanned three decades.

“He was one of my closest humans to me. He was my heart,” Fellner said. “He was what every human should be. He was wise, but he was playful and young. He was the best combination of both ends of life.”

Roger Barrett met Skafte a few years later.

It was “love at first sight,” Barrett shared.

“This is so horribly cheesy, because it was like, one of those, like, everything stops and like, he has this glow around him,” he said.

“We were boyfriends for 11 years from 1999 until 11 years later. Incredibly, incredibly impactful person in my life. In fact, I would say he was one of the most influential people to me in a way that was super special.”

The break-up only later made way for what Barrett described as an unbreakable friendship.

He said Skafte “taught me that life was worth living and that human beings are good.”

Skafte’s older sister, Patty Georges, spoke virtually with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Saturday as she was preparing to fly to Minnesota from the West Coast to pay her respects in person.

“My brother was such a good man,” Georges said.

“He was just so loving, so sincere … just so wonderful. I mean, he had so many friends, as you can see with the tributes that have gone on.”

Two plaques paved his legacy in Loring Park, and a tree was also planted in Skafte’s memory nearby. The words inscribed on a small, shiny gold plaque hanging from the growing branches brought tears to Georges’ eyes: “Always dance with the trees dancing in the wind.”

“I mean, it was just so him. It was so him,” she said.

“I just love him; I miss him. I miss him every day; I think about him every day,” Fellner said, concluding the interview. “And it was unnecessary; I do want to say that, and I hope things change. So this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

“He loved everybody, and I think he even loved Taylor, who killed him,” Barrett said.

Asked if Skafte knew him, Barrett said, “No, but that was Robert. He spread love to every single person.”

“I’ve been crying a lot and grieving,” Barrett continued.

“And I realized that grief is really just unspent, un-captured love for somebody, and somehow that’s bringing me comfort today, in that, I can cry, I can grieve … but I know that it’s just because I didn’t get to give the love that I wanted to for the rest of my life.”

Schulz remained in custody at the Hennepin County Jail as of Sunday. He faces first and second-degree murder charges.

He was found mentally incompetent to stand trial in October, despite previously being deemed competent, which likely points to more delays.

In cases like this, it’s not uncommon for the court to allow time for psychological treatment in the hope that the defendant will ultimately stand trial.

Schulz is expected in court again for a hearing in April.