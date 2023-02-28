Treasure Island offers Feb. 28-only hiring bonus in hopes of filling 300 jobs

As understaffing continues across many U.S. industries, an entertainment destination at the Minnesota-Wisconsin border is getting creative.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minn. — just off the Mississippi River — became the latest to offer a $2,500 bonus Tuesday at its “The Island Way” hiring event.

The resort is down about 20% in employees and needs to fill about 300 jobs.

“Everything from hotel housekeeping to cooks to servers to cashiers,” Aaron Seehusen with Treasure Island & Casino said. “We just want to get this place at 100% operational. Every position part-time and full-time is eligible for $2,500 sign-on bonus for tonight and tonight only.”

Other areas the resort is hiring for include facilities, staff for summer events like concerts, security, maintenance and dealers.

The event runs 3-7 p.m. Tuesday. Click here for more information.