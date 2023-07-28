Trailblazing program supporting pollinator populations in Minnesota

A first-of-its-kind program in the nation to support pollinator populations is abuzz with success.

Lawns to Legumes was launched four years ago to address the rapid loss of Minnesota’s pollinator species, including bees.

“It’s really the first program in the nation to really work on building a movement for pollinators,” Dan Shaw with the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. “We’re trying to get as many residents across the state involved as possible.”

Through Minnesota’s Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, the program allows anyone to apply for funding, and so far, it’s created nearly four million square feet of pollinator habitat.

“We found residents are really interested in being part of the solution,” Shaw said. “They are concerned about climate change, about pollinator loss, they see this as a way they can help.”

The program says populations of pollinators like bumblebees and butterflies have declined by around 80% over the last 20 years.