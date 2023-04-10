Timberwolves suspend Gobert for play-in game

The Minnesota Timberwolves have suspended center Rudy Gobert after he threw a punch at a teammate during Sunday’s regular-season finale.

Monday, the organization announced Gobert will not play Tuesday’s play-in tournament game at the Los Angeles Lakers.

The game has massive meaning, as a win would put the Timberwolves as the seventh seed in the playoffs, where they’d have a rematch from last year’s first-round series with the Memphis Grizzlies. However, if they lose, the Timberwolves would have to play the winner of the New Orleans and Oklahoma City play-in game for a chance to get into the playoffs as the eighth seed, where they’d play the Denver Nuggets in the first round. A loss in that game would keep them out of the playoffs altogether.

Gobert’s one-game suspension comes a day after Gobert threw a punch at Kyle Anderson during the second quarter of the team’s game against New Orleans. He was sent home for the day after his actions and missed the rest of the game.

Sunday night, Gobert posted an apology on social media, saying, “Emotions got the best of me today” and apologizing to everyone involved.