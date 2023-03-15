Timberwolves say Towns progressing, expected to return in ‘coming weeks’

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns continues to progress in his injury recovery but it’s still unclear when he’ll return.

Wednesday, the team released an update on Towns, who was injured in a Nov. 28 game with what the team has called a right calf strain.

The initial estimated timeline for Towns was that he’d miss between four and six weeks. It has been 15 weeks since his injury.

The team’s update Wednesday said, “Towns is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program and has been participating in basketball activities. He is expected to return in the coming weeks and further updates to his playing status will be provided when available.”

While the update is a definite sign of progress, particularly since Towns has started participating in basketball activities, it’s still unclear how soon he’ll actually return.

There are less than four weeks left in the regular season, with Minnesota’s last game scheduled for April 9.

Entering Wednesday, the Timberwolves were 35-34 and sitting in the seventh seed in the tightly packed Western Conference. That put them just one game behind both the fifth-seeded Golden State Warriors and the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, but also just one game ahead of eighth-seeded Oklahoma City, ninth-seeded Dallas and the 10th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.