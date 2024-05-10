Timberwolves, fans gearing up for Game 3

Target Center will be hosting a playoff game in the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in 20 years on Friday night.

The Timberwolves lead the defending champion Denver Nuggets 2-0 in the best of seven series.

However, if you ask Wolves star player Karl Anthony Towns, he’s treating Friday’s game more like an elimination game.

“We don’t look at the series as uh, we’re up one, we’re up two games, we just, every game is the most important game. It’s game seven and we gotta go out there and have that kinda desperation, that focus, that discipline, and that execution,” said Towns.

Fans and businesses are gearing up for a busy weekend of traffic, since Target Center is expected to fill up on Friday.

Fans should plan ahead and arrive early to avoid any traffic-related delays, and even consider taking the light rail or bus to avoid difficulty finding parking.

The team is asking fans to wear white to create a vibrant, homecourt advantage, and everyone in attendance will get a white playoff t-shirt.

If you can’t make it to Target Center, the team is hosting nearly a dozen watch parties at bars and restaurants around the arena.

Tip-off for Friday’s game is at 8:30 p.m. but doors open at 7 p.m. The game airs on ESPN.

Game 4 will also be played in Minneapolis – that game will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday and will air on TNT.

If needed, game 5 will be Tuesday in Denver and game 6 will be next Thursday in Minneapolis. CLICK HERE for KSTP’s full Timberwolves coverage.