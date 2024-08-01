Thursday marks 17th anniversary of I-35W Bridge collapse

Thursday marks the anniversary of a tragedy Minnesotans will never forget.

On Aug. 1, 2007, the Interstate 35W Bridge collapsed over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis.

Thirteen people died and more than 100 were hurt in the collapse.

Pastor David Kind at University Lutheran Chapel opened his Minneapolis church to survivors right after the collapse.

“It’s something you’ll never forget,” Pastor Kind said. “My memory of it is like it happened yesterday. It’s that fresh.”

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the cause as gusset plates that were too thin under the weight of the bridge, its traffic, and construction at the time.

An I-35W Bridge Memorial was dedicated in 2011 near Gold Medal Park in Minneapolis.