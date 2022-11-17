Thursday is Give to the Max Day 2022, a day encouraging Minnesotans to help support local nonprofit and charitable organizations across the state, as well as schools.

The 14th annual event helps thousands of groups, and more than 35,500 are participating this year, according to GiveMN’s website. Since 2009, the day has resulted in more than $300 million in donations to thousands of Minnesota nonprofits and schools.

Event organizers make it easy for donors to find an organization to donate to. Those who know which organization they want to support can search for it here. Many organizations are working to meet matching gift challenges, and those also have a separate page to help them reach their goals. Additionally, the website highlights different organizations that support LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities.

Upon finding an organization to donate to, it’s as easy as clicking on the organization’s name, clicking the “donate” button and adding your information to submit your donation.

GiveMN accepts donations via credit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo and ACH. The minimum donation is $5 and there is no maximum limit.

(GiveMN)

All donations made via GiveMN.org are tax-deductible and receipts are emailed to donors. A copy of a receipt can also be requested by reaching out to help@mightycause.com. More answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.

As an extra incentive, this year, GiveMN is doing random drawings every 15 minutes for $500 “golden tickets.” Each donation to an organization is a chance to help that organization win one of those golden tickets. That $500 gets boosted to $1,000 once per hour.

Additionally, GiveMN is hosting two $6,000 “power hours,” where the three local organizations that raise the most money from 10-10:59 a.m. and again from 10-10:59 p.m. will win a share of a $6,000 prize.

You can also track the donation leaderboard all day long by clicking on one of the sorted leaderboards here.