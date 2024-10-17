Thursday expected to be the busiest day at MSP for MEA weekend

MEA weekend is officially underway for the 2024-2025 school year across Minnesota, and many families are expected to travel during the break.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport officials say Thursday will be the busiest day of the week, adding more than 52,000 people are expected to pass through the airport’s security checkpoints over the course of the long weekend.

It’s being recommended by airport officials to reserve a spot in the security line ahead of time through MSP Reserve, which is available at both terminals.

Parking can also be booked ahead of time but must be done at least 12 hours before you arrive. However, if you’re picking up loved ones instead of traveling yourself, you should remember to utilize the free waiting lots off of Post Road until those travelers touch down.

In order to make the process as smooth as possible and to cut down wait times, MSP officials say they have increased staffing levels through the weekend, and there is a new pick up and drop off area at Terminal 2.

In addition, there are often shorter wait times at the north checkpoint.

If you’re driving to your weekend destination, you can check out the interactive traffic map below for current conditions. You can also follow 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS traffic reporter Hanna Conway on social media for updates by CLICKING HERE.