Thousands without power amid severe storms, hail

Strong storms are knocking down trees and power lines around the Twin Cities, leaving tens of thousands of residents without power Wednesday evening.

According to Xcel Energy, power outages are affecting at least 46,000 customers from St. Cloud to western Wisconsin. You can see outages in your area using a map on Xcel’s website.

Storms took the heaviest toll in the north and east parts of the metro, and more severe thunderstorms were rolling through St. Croix and Dunn counties, with reports of winds exceeding 60 mph.