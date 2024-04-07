Thousands participate in Goldy's Run to help children with heart disease

The streets near Huntington Bank Stadium were packed Sunday morning as thousands of people ran for a great cause.

Goldy’s Run in Minneapolis raises money for the U of M Masonic Children’s Hospital, which fuels groundbreaking cardiovascular research and helps patients in Minnesota and beyond.

Sunday’s event consisted of a 5K run and walk, a 10-mile and a kids run broken up by age groups.

KSTP’s Paul Folger and Leah McLean were also there to help kick off the fundraiser.

The race director says last year they saw about 7,100 people and this year, that number is up.

“We have 8,000 runners, it’s a bit windy out but we’re hoping the rain will hold off,” said Mike Cofrin, Goldy’s Run race director.

One runner, Lisa King, along with a group of about 20 people with limb loss, have learned to run again through a nonprofit called Wiggle Your Toes. Goldy’s Run is part of the events they train for to help increase their mobility.

“It’s very challenging, I’ve been an amputee for 31 years and I’ve never had the opportunity to run again after my accident until a couple years ago when I found Wiggle Your Toes and joined with their events and mobility clinics and was gifted a running blade just last year,” King said.

To learn more information and check out the race results, click here.