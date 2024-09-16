Thousands join walk around Lake Como to end suicide
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Sunday marked the 24th-annual Twin Cities Out of Darkness Walk in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
More than 2,000 people laced up their tennis shoes Sunday morning, with each of their steps around Lake Como honoring the many loved ones they’ve lost. The walk also aimed to support the goal of ending suicide once and for all.
“We always say it’s sad to see this many people coming together when you realize that everyone has a connection. But, how beautiful that they are courageously and bravely coming out today to show you’re not alone and there is help available if you need it,” Amanda Leininger, AFSP’s MN Director, said.
Every shirt in the crowd told a story; Some showed their loved one’s favorite color or favorite recipes, others with photos and memories of the lives gone too soon. And if it wasn’t a shirt, others donned colored, beaded necklaces to signal their struggle or their support. The nearly 3-mile trek created the perfect opportunity to heal many hearts as walkers shared stories of their loved ones.
“Purple beads, which symbolize and represent the loss of my friend and my aunt and uncle. Green beads, which symbolize a personal struggle with thoughts of suicide,” Leininger said.
Organizers say every dollar raised from Sunday’s walk gets them one step closer to making sure other families walk in different shoes by ending the stigma around suicide.
“There’s hope out there that we can reduce suicide numbers,” Michael Copley, AFSP’s MN Advocacy Co-Chair, said. “You’re not alone.”
To donate to help Minnesota prevent suicide, click here.
Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988
- Crisis Text Line – Text MN to 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
- Minnesota Department of Human Service’s adult mental health resources
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Minnesota
- Veterans Crisis Line at 988, Option 1 or by texting 838255
- Minnesota Farm and Rural Mental Health Helpline at 833-600-2670 or by texting “FarmStress” to 898211
If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:
- Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.
- Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.
- Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.
- Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.