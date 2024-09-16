Thousands join walk around Lake Como to end suicide

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Sunday marked the 24th-annual Twin Cities Out of Darkness Walk in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

More than 2,000 people laced up their tennis shoes Sunday morning, with each of their steps around Lake Como honoring the many loved ones they’ve lost. The walk also aimed to support the goal of ending suicide once and for all.

“We always say it’s sad to see this many people coming together when you realize that everyone has a connection. But, how beautiful that they are courageously and bravely coming out today to show you’re not alone and there is help available if you need it,” Amanda Leininger, AFSP’s MN Director, said.

Every shirt in the crowd told a story; Some showed their loved one’s favorite color or favorite recipes, others with photos and memories of the lives gone too soon. And if it wasn’t a shirt, others donned colored, beaded necklaces to signal their struggle or their support. The nearly 3-mile trek created the perfect opportunity to heal many hearts as walkers shared stories of their loved ones.

“Purple beads, which symbolize and represent the loss of my friend and my aunt and uncle. Green beads, which symbolize a personal struggle with thoughts of suicide,” Leininger said.

Organizers say every dollar raised from Sunday’s walk gets them one step closer to making sure other families walk in different shoes by ending the stigma around suicide.

“There’s hope out there that we can reduce suicide numbers,” Michael Copley, AFSP’s MN Advocacy Co-Chair, said. “You’re not alone.”

To donate to help Minnesota prevent suicide, click here.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you: