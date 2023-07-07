Thousands expected this weekend for Hamel Rodeo

Hamel Rodeo Bull Riding Bonanza

Thousands of people are headed out to the state’s largest rodeo this weekend.

The Hamel Rodeo kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Ruth Nicolaus, with the rodeo, says visitors can enjoy bull riding, barrel racing, team roping and many other events with a family atmosphere.

The rodeo has been around for 42 years and Nicolaus says profits from the event are split between multiple local charities and local organizations.

General admission tickets cost $18.

More information, including a schedule of events, is available online.