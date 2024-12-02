Thousands celebrate Hmong New Year at 44th-annual event

The 44th-annual Minnesota Hmong New Year Celebration brought over 20,000 people to the St. Paul Rivercentre this weekend.

The event included traditional clothing, food, music, dance, and more.

“It’s a feeling of home, it’s a feeling of community,” said Pos Vwj, the culture and engagement director at the Minnesota Office of Higher Education.

The Minnesota Historical Society says there are over 66,000 Hmong people in the state and that the Twin Cities is home to the largest Hmong population in America.

“I mean, in American society, we don’t get to often see people who look like us, who speak our language, our culture it’s embraced everywhere,” Vwj added.