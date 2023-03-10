Thielen Foundation will continue its work in Minnesota despite being released by Vikings

Adam Thielen’s philanthropy work in Minnesota will continue, even though his 10-season run with the Vikings has come to an end.

The Vikings released the wide receiver on Friday for salary cap relief.

5 EYEWITNESS News asked the executive director of the Thielen Foundation what the future holds for the non-profit organization, which Thielen and his wife Caitlin started in Minnesota in 2018.

“Minnesota is their home and Thielen Foundation will stay here. We are here for the long term,” said Executive Director Amy Sinclair.

Sinclair said the organization has donated $2.5 million to Minnesota causes over the years, such as youth football programs and scholarships.

“They just feel like God has given them a platform and they would like to use it to the best of their ability to help out others,” Sinclair said.

The Thielen Foundation helped bring back Friday night lights at Brooklyn Center High School in 2021, by fixing stadium lighting that had been out for three years.

The organization has also upgraded weight rooms at schools across Minnesota, including St. Paul’s Humboldt High School.

“The Thielen Foundation and Adam came in with arms open and said, ‘What can we do here?’” recalls Otto Kraus, athletic director at St. Paul’s Harding High School, which partners with Humboldt for football.

Kraus said the new workout facility sparked a new passion in his students, who were later thrilled to see Thielen attend their Homecoming game.

“Adam and his crew came out and were at the game on the sidelines talking with the kids, not coaching, although we were trying to get him to maybe coach some receivers for us a little bit!” Kraus laughed.

“Sports would probably be Adam and Caitlin’s love language, so it’s a perfect platform just to offer kids the opportunity to learn so many lessons about life,” Sinclair added. “It is really rare to find people who are so genuine and kind and authentic about giving back to their community. It’s a very small minority of NFL players who have their own foundations and make it a priority.”

The Thielen Foundation is preparing to announce plans for four youth football camps in the metro this summer.

“Adam and Caitlin will be very present,” Sinclair said. “They are so grateful for the support and the love they’ve received from the people of Minnesota and they just want to thank everybody for coming alongside them and helping to do great things.”

If you would like to donate to the Thielen Foundation, click here.