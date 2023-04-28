Man killed by FBI agents in Minneapolis had three active arrest warrants

New details in FBI agent-involved shooting

A federal search warrant filed in the hours after a deadly standoff on North Dupont Avenue in Minneapolis Thursday identified the man killed by FBI agents as 33-year-old Chue Feng Yang. His criminal history shows he was well-known to law enforcement.

Yang has been convicted of more than a dozen crimes ranging from misdemeanors to felonies dating back to 2004. He has felony convictions related to terroristic threats, burglary, possession of ammunition or firearm, and theft.

The federal search warrant filed by the FBI Thursday evening details his involvement in a January carjacking and pursuit, during which a woman is accused of throwing a puppy out of the moving vehicle along 694 in the north metro. According to the document, Yang fled after law enforcement disabled the truck. He then held another driver at gunpoint before stealing their vehicle to continue his getaway.

There were also three active arrest warrants for Yang when agents tried to take him into custody on Thursday. Two of the warrants were out of Ramsey County for his involvement in motor vehicle thefts in 2021 and 2022.

The third warrant was for a Hennepin County animal cruelty case. He was accused of getting out of a stolen vehicle with a dog, kicking it, and then driving off with the same woman involved in the January carjacking case. Veterinary clinic staff later determined the dog had been shot 10 to 12 times with a B.B. gun.

Due to his criminal history, the FBI SWAT team was on scene as federal law enforcement tried to take him into custody at the Minneapolis house. According to law enforcement, Yang came out of the home with a gun to a woman’s head, and agents decided to use lethal force. It was the same woman listed as his co-defendant in several cases. She was not hit by the agents’ gunfire but was transported to the hospital for drug-related treatment, according to the search warrant.