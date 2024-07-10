Testimony underway in Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ trial

Testimony began Wednesday after opening statements in the trial of Alec Baldwin as he faces an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Baldwin, if found guilty, could face up to 18 months in jail. During a rehearsal on the “Rust” set, authorities say he held the gun that fired a live bullet which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

The jury is made of 11 women and five men. There are also four alternate jurors.

Proceedings will be streamed on the website of 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KOB-TV, located in Albuquerque. You can find their full “Rust” coverage by CLICKING HERE.