Temperatures to drop throughout the day Friday following fresh snowfall

A fresh layer of snow will coat the Twin Cities metro area Friday, just ahead of an air mass that will bring Arctic cold to the region.

According to meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas, the area will receive one to two inches of snow accumulation, with some freezing rain possibly included in the mix during the early morning rush hour drive.

While temperatures will be in the low 30s to start the day, they are expected to fall into the teens by sunset.

Snow is expected to stop falling in the mid-morning hours, and the cold air will cause that to freeze over. Winds will reach 15-25 mph, and cause snow to blow around in open areas.

Looking into the weekend, temperatures will be in the single digits above zero, with overnight lows reaching nearly 15 degrees below zero. Wind chills are expected to be near 20 or 25 below zero through Wednesday of next week. If you or your family is enjoying the outdoors this weekend, make sure to share any photos or videos with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS by CLICKING HERE.

Friday, CenterPoint Energy provided a handful of tips to help consumers save energy during the upcoming cold snap:

Keep curtains and blinds open during the day so the sun can help warm the home. Close them at night so heat isn’t lost.

Set ceiling fans to turn clockwise to circulate warm air.

Use weather-stripping or caulk to seal leaks around doors, windows and other openings. Close fireplace dampers when they aren’t being used.

Turn down the thermostat by 4-6 degrees at night, or when you’re at work for at least eight hours.

Make sure thermostat batteries are fresh.

Make sure outside vents aren’t blocked by snow or ice, and make sure your furnace’s filter is changed or cleaned regularly.

Have a qualified technician inspect your heating system.

There were also some safety tips provided by CenterPoint Energy:

Test carbon monoxide and smoke alarms

Familiarize yourself with the signs of CO poisoning

Report any suspected natural gas leaks

Use space heaters with caution, and make sure there is an automatic shut-off. Keep kids, pets and other items at least 3 feet away.

Don’t use stoves and ovens for space heating.

A look from the Buck Hill Skycam Friday morning. Credit: KSTP-TV

