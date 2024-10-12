MDH: Teenagers contributing to spread of whooping cough

The Minnesota Department of Health released updated numbers Thursday, showing the state has reached 1,019 cases of whooping cough for the year.

It follows a trend of the disease growing in both Minnesota and Wisconsin since April, and according to the Department of Health, many of those cases are coming from high school-aged children.

The department said the increase in cases coincides with the time when the adolescent vaccine for whooping cough begins to lose effectiveness.

“Minnesota is seeing a significant burden occur In high school-age children,” the department wrote in a statement. “Which is consistent with when the adolescent vaccine for pertussis begins to wane”

The department asks families who have been exposed to whooping cough to get tested right away to prevent it from spreading the disease to more vulnerable people like babies.

State officials say the earlier one is treated for whooping cough, the better.