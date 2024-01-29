Teenager seriously injured in south Minneapolis shooting

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Minneapolis Sunday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m. on the 1800 block of Fifth Street South, where they found a 16-year-old male with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police also found a suspect, 35-year-old man Ali Abdirashid Jama, near the intersection of 19th Avenue South and Riverside Avenue and placed him in custody for second-degree assault.

The 16-year-old was brought to Hennepin Healthcare, according to authorities.

Preliminary information suggests a physical altercation led to gunfire after the 16-year-old broke out the window of Jama’s vehicle.

U of M police assisted MPD in the incident.

MPD Forensic Scientists processed the scene and collected evidence. The shooting is currently under investigation.