Teenage girl suffers life-threatening gunshot wound in Minneapolis Saturday night

A teenage girl is recovering from a life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in Minneapolis Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Pillsbury Avenue South and West 29th Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers then found a girl in her mid-teens with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was then taken to the hospital.

There have been no arrests, and the incident remains under investigation.