Teenage driver fatally hits 7-year-old riding bike in Greenfield

Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by a teen driver while riding his bike Friday night in northwestern Hennepin County.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was riding down Greenfield Road in Greenfield around 8 p.m. when a 17-year-old driver hit him. Paramedics gave the boy first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name at a later time.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.