Teen seriously injured in shooting outside MPD’s 4th Precinct building

A 17-year-old was seriously hurt in a shooting outside the Fourth Precinct, Minneapolis police said.

Officers heard gunfire outside the building around 12:37 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the teen was walking on the 2000 block of Plymouth Avenue North when someone fired several shots in his direction from a vehicle, hitting him. The suspect drove off after the shooting.

Police said that the Fourth Precinct building, located at 1925 Plymouth Avenue North, was damaged by gunfire, but nobody inside the building was hurt.

There have been no arrests.