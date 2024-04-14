Teen critically injured during St. Cloud shooting

An early morning shooting in St. Cloud on Sunday has left a teen and a woman injured.

St. Cloud police say the shooting, which happened on the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South near Go For It Gas, happened just after 2:30 a.m.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the torso. He was initially taken to the St. Cloud Hospital but was then then flown to a hospital in the Twin Cities. St. Cloud police say he remains in critical but stable condition.

According to police, the shooting happened after a group of people got in an argument that led to a fight in the parking lot. That’s when a handgun was pulled, and the teen was shot.

Police add it appears at this time that the people involved knew each other.

A 31-year-old woman showed up at a hospital with a gunshot injury to her leg while police were at the shooting scene. Officers say the injury was received during the fight.

The woman was treated and released from the hospital.

The person who is suspected of shooting the teen left the scene before officers arrived.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to contact either St. Cloud Police or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.

You can reach police at 320-251-1200 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301. You can also submit information to Crime Stoppers online by CLICKING HERE.