Teen charged with fatally shooting ex-girlfriend outside her family’s home in Fridley

A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-girlfriend last week in Fridley, court documents show.

Fenan Abdurezak Uso is accused of shooting 18-year-old Jayden Kline outside her family’s home on Third Street Northeast on Thursday afternoon. While Uso is charged as a juvenile, prosecutors have filed to have him certified as an adult.

A juvenile petition states Kline was found lying in the street and bleeding from the head after neighbors had heard a loud noise around 4 p.m. It was originally believed that Kline had been hit by a vehicle; however, surveillance footage showed she fell out of a gold van after the driver fired a gunshot at her.

Kline’s mother and brother both recognized the gold van as belonging to Uso. A review of the suspect vehicle’s license plate confirmed it was registered to Uso’s mother, according to the petition.

That same evening, police tracked Uso and the vehicle to a gas station in Burnsville and initiated a traffic stop as Uso was pulling out of the parking lot. Uso was placed under arrest, and a subsequent search of the van turned up a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol.

In a post-Miranda statement, Uso told investigators he had picked up Kline to go shopping at Rosedale Center. They got into an argument while leaving the mall, so Uso drove back to Kline’s house. He admitted to shooting Kline once and said he “drove off fast because he realized he did something dumb,” the petition states.

Uso said he had obtained the gun the day before but did not know who he got it from. A review of the serial number revealed it had been stolen from Marshalltown, Iowa.

Kline graduated from Columbia Heights High School in June and was on her school’s synchronized swimming team. Zena Stenvik, superintendent of Columbia Heights Schools, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last week that Kline was considering a career in nursing.