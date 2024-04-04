Target Field elevator operator ready to bring Twins fans to new heights on home opener

The Minnesota Twins are holding their home opener at Target Field on Thursday.

All fans hope to have the best seat in the house, but Tom Donahue believes he’s found it in an elevator. For the past eight seasons, Donahue has brought fans and staff up and down at Target Field.

“I am a people fan, and watching the excitement of the people, to me, is the greatest,” Donahue said.

Donahue has become a celebrity, even being recognized by fans away from the ballpark.

“A kid came up and pointed at me and goes, ‘You’re in the Twins’ elevator,’ so that was kind of cool for me,” Donahue said.