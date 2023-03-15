Swinging temperatures leading to high demand for water damage services

Flooded homes and damp walls are a common sight for Colton Schmidt, who works with Service Restoration. The business cleans up disasters like water damage in homes and buildings.

Schmidt says heavy snow combined with freeze-and-thaw cycles this time of year have ramped up calls for help.

“Last year in total, we helped about 1,800 property owners. This year, we’re already up 32% year over year,” he said.

He adds that melting snow can also seep into the foundation of homes. Schmidt notes that while customers can try to dry properties themselves, usually fans and shop vacuums are not powerful enough.

“Going back to customers drying properties themselves, a lot of people will go dry to the touch but that doesn’t necessarily mean that you have dry area everywhere,” Schmidt told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Damages can cost thousands of dollars but there are ways to avoid them. Experts say to prevent water damage, take action on the exterior of the home.

Preventative measures include:

Moving snow away from the foundation.

Gutter extensions.

Fixing landscape grading in the spring.

Removing ice dams.

Proper attic ventilation and insulation.

Testing the sump pump.

Mechanical maintenance to avoid frozen pipes.

Schmidt says if your home still isn’t protected, call professionals. Schmidt also reminds residents that they have the right to choose which service restoration business they want to hire, regardless of what insurance recommends.

“We’ve invested heavily in staff and equipment, so we’re ready for commercial and residential losses 24/7,” he said. “It’s incredible to help people get back into their property as soon as possible.”