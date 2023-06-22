Suspect arrested following St. Paul shooting, standoff

A person is in custody after St. Paul police say three people were hurt n a shooting Wednesday night.

One person is in custody Thursday morning after St. Paul police say three people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Cliff Street near West Superior Street, just a few blocks south of the Smith Avenue High Bridge, shortly after 9 p.m.

Three people were injured during the shooting – two males and a female, according to police. Their exact ages haven’t been provided at this time.

St. Paul police say the two males were shot in their legs, while the female was shot in her legs and an arm. Their injuries aren’t considered to be life threatening.

The suspect – identified by police only as being male – then climbed onto a nearby building to try and escape police, but members of the SWAT team as well as negotiators began speaking with him.

He was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Pops and banging noises were heard shortly before the standoff ended.

Police add a ladder truck was brought in to get the suspect down from the rooftop.

The suspect’s age and name haven’t been released.

After the man gets out of the hospital, police say he’ll be booked into the Ramsey County Jail, likely for aggravated assault and for his active felony arrest warrant.