Surprise inspection of Waseca prison uncovers ‘many significant issues,’ DOJ says

A surprise inspection of the federal women’s prison in Waseca uncovered “many significant issues,” according to a Department of Justice report released Wednesday.

This was the first unannounced inspection under the DOJ Office of the Inspector General’s new inspections program, which is expected to include inspections at other federal prisons across the country in the coming months.

The on-site inspection happened sometime in late January or early February, with a team of nine making physical observations, interviewing staff and inmates, reviewing security camera footage and collecting records.

“While FCI Waseca is generally well-run and both inmates and staff reported feeling safe, it suffers from a significant shortage of correctional officers,” said Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

According to the report, the prison is running with only 67% of its correctional service positions filled, leading to the temporary assignment of non-correctional officer personnel into correctional officer positions, a practice known as augmentation.

Correctional officer posts were filled most commonly with personnel from the Facilities Department, Unit Team and Education Department.

“If you’re a maintenance man, you certainly don’t have the qualifications to be a corrections officer,” said Sheila Gardner, whose sister is serving a sentence at Waseca right now. “I’ve been thinking this is crazy for quite a while already. I think it’s time that something is done and I hope that this is the first step to it.”

The report also notes that augmentation “creates a cascading set of consequences” due to staff being taken away from their regularly assigned duties.

For example, maintenance crews are not able to perform preventative maintenance and inmate programs are being canceled because of a lack of education staff, including programs designed to give prisoners skills to successfully reintegrate into society.

“We also identified staff shortages in both FCI Waseca’s health services and psychology services departments which have caused delays in physical and mental health care treatment. Such delays can potentially result in more serious health issues for inmates, create further demands on health care staff and increase the costs of future treatments,” Horowitz said.

The report also documents ‘serious facility issues’ affecting the conditions for inmates, such as pipes leaking next to prisoners’ beds and roof damage leading to unsanitary food services situations.

Horowitz said the prison’s security cameras are also extremely outdated with many blind spots, leading to drugs and other contraband getting into the prison.

“It’s critical the BOP(Bureau of Prisons) develops a strategic approach to address these significant challenges and ensure that federal prisons are safe, secure and efficiently run,” Horowitz said.

You can read the full DOJ report here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a reaction to these findings and received this statement in response: