Support for the victims of last week’s punk music show shooting grows

It’s been one week since 35-year-old Nicholas Trevor Golden, who also went by August, was fatally shot along with six other people at a music show in South Minneapolis.

“He was a great lyricist, he was able to invoke a feeling without forcing you to feel it. You have to think about it for a second,” said Bryan May.

Golden played alongside May in the band Scrounger for the last year.

The two met over a decade and shared their love of music and photography.

Minneapolis Police said gunfire erupted at a backyard music space hitting seven people on 16th Avenue between East 22nd and 24th Streets late in the evening on August 11.

A neighbor told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that two teens ran in and started shooting.

Minneapolis police haven’t yet announced any arrests in the case.

Nicholas Trevor Golden, who also went by August (courtesy: friend of Golden) Eric Chaloux/KSTP Nicholas Trevor Golden, who also went by August (courtesy: friend of Golden)

“An interaction at the event escalated to a point when shots were fired. MPD is working diligently to determine a motive and any intended targets,” a Minneapolis Police spokesperson wrote in part to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Golden’s band wasn’t on the stage, as other acts were playing in the outdoor music space known for its openness to those who want to listen.

“He was really special, he was a really a believer in a better world and somebody driven by passions,” May said about his friend.

A fundraising page has been set up to help the victims of the South Minneapolis shooting.

“It’s been beautiful in some ways seeing everybody, having support, here and across the globe, but it’s been hard,” May said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.