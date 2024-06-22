Summer Artisan Home Tour to showcase 23 houses in the Twin Cities area

Some unique homes in the metro are opening their doors as the Summer Artisan Home Tour looks to showcase 23 homes in the Twin Cities area.

The houses are custom-crafted, showcasing unique details, finishes, and designs. These tours aim to attract over one hundred thousand visitors to experience the latest in new homes and remodeling. They also allow the tour-goers to connect with professional builders and remodelers and make the Twin Cities one of the most desirable metro areas in the nation.

Katie Alstrom spoke with 5 Eyewitness News on Saturday about what tour-goers can expect. The interview is shown in the video above.