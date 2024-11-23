Students with local organization to address issues, push for action at State Capitol

A local organization is launching its second annual Youth Policy Forum at the State Capitol, where teens will help make policies with lawmakers.



At least 65 students from diverse backgrounds across the state will fill the seats in the MN House Chamber and the minds of legislators.



“We need more support for youth,” Kelvin Williams, Youth Policy Forum participant, said. “I feel good and I feel a little nervous.”



Williams is one of many teens ready to push for action.



Side by side with lawmakers, students will voice concerns about key issues in areas like education and juvenile justice. The youth homelessness crisis and lack of affordable housing are also at the top of their list.



Some of the student participants plan to address the issues from a place of experience.



“I was homeless once so I know what it’s like and a lot of people who are homeless are on the verge of quitting and giving up,” Williams said. “Adult homelessness and youth homelessness are two different things.”



The Center for School Change is a Twin Cities organization behind the youth policy forum.

“This isn’t a fire drill. It’s the real thing because the issues that they’re facing in real time need to be addressed in real time,” Khalique Rogers, Center for School Change executive director, said. “We want to make sure that their voice is being heard and the ideas that they’re proposing can truly make a difference for the world.”



He said encouraging lawmakers to tackle the problems now with preventative measures can save the state millions of dollars later.



“The whole goal of it is so the young people themselves can get their insights, creativity and the great ideas that they have about the problems that they’re discussing and that they’re experiencing in real-time, so it can be heard,” Rogers said.



“I never thought I would see myself doing this one day, but here I am,” Williams said. “I’m going to be there tomorrow, talking with people to try to make some change.”



Last year, the youth policy forum was so successful they helped pass two bills rooted in education.

The public can come see the teens in action at the State Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the MN House Rep. Chamber for the youth policy forum.