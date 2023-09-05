Students, teachers try to beat the heat in schools without AC

It might be the first day of school, but it still feels a lot like summer… especially at schools throughout the metro without air conditioning.

Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis is one of several MPS schools that doesn’t have air conditioning everywhere in the building. Some classrooms have window units, others have fans and others are simply keeping the windows open.

The district was also encouraging these schools to turn off classroom lights, close the shades and blinds, and limit the use of heat-generating technology when possible to keep things cool.

“It’s hot. I am lucky enough that I have two classes that have air conditioning. It is very hot, it’s not very nice,” said junior Aidan Dehn Sullivan.

“A couple classrooms have window AC units, mostly bought by the teachers. Some classrooms have fans and there’s windows… but that’s about all they can do in the classrooms,” said senior June Nafzager.

There are many schools trying to beat the heat today. Minneapolis Public Schools has ten schools without air conditioning. The Anoka Hennepin District also has a number of schools without AC, but the district has a three-year plan to update them. At St. Paul Public Schools, 57% of schools don’t have air conditioning.