Students at Glen Lake Elementary School open new, inclusive playground

Ellen Galles KSTP

Students at Glen Lake Elementary School open new, inclusive playground

Students at Glen Lake Elementary School open new, inclusive playground

Students at Glen Lake Elementary School in Minnetonka opened a new playground area. What’s so special about it: it’s inclusive… and the students themselves helped raise much of the money to help pay for it.

A wheelchair-accessible swing and a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round were just installed in November. A grant helped cover some of the expenses and students did the rest. They have raised more than $800,000 in the past year and have a second phase of the playground planned for summer.

Students also started a nonprofit based on this project in hopes of adding inclusive equipment at other schools around the metro.

“It includes everyone, so no one is left out feeling sad,“ said fourth-grader Olivia Rumsch.

“Children just want to play with each other and share joy together,” said Glen Lake Elementary School teacher Sher U-F.

“It’s natural, it’s the way it should be.  Kids should just be able to be kids and we’ve finally got that, “ she said.    

Click here if you’d like more information on how to help.