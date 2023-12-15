Students at Glen Lake Elementary School open new, inclusive playground

Students at Glen Lake Elementary School in Minnetonka opened a new playground area. What’s so special about it: it’s inclusive… and the students themselves helped raise much of the money to help pay for it.

A wheelchair-accessible swing and a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round were just installed in November. A grant helped cover some of the expenses and students did the rest. They have raised more than $800,000 in the past year and have a second phase of the playground planned for summer.

Students also started a nonprofit based on this project in hopes of adding inclusive equipment at other schools around the metro.

“It includes everyone, so no one is left out feeling sad,“ said fourth-grader Olivia Rumsch.

“Children just want to play with each other and share joy together,” said Glen Lake Elementary School teacher Sher U-F.

“It’s natural, it’s the way it should be. Kids should just be able to be kids and we’ve finally got that, “ she said.

Click here if you’d like more information on how to help.