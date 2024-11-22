Stretch of I-35W north near Lino Lakes temporarily closed until about 8 a.m. Friday

Drivers in the north metro who typically take I-35W north will need to find a different route Friday morning due to an ongoing situation.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes are closed between Anoka County Road 23/Lake Drive in Lino Lakes and I-35E in Columbus. Only emergency vehicles are being allowed to drive through the closed area.

That closure is expected to last until about 8 a.m. Friday. Previously, the road was expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m.

A Minnesota State Patrol incident report says at least one person has been injured, but no other details have been provided at this time. Multiple emergency response vehicles could be seen on a traffic camera in the area.

An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.