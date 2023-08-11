Storms bring strong winds, hail across Minnesota

Isolated severe storms expected this afternoon

A band of severe storms brought strong winds and large hail across the Twin Cities metro and other parts of the state Friday afternoon and evening.

Much of the eastern part of the state, including the Twin Cities metro, was in a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Friday.

Wind gusts as strong as 60 mph were reported, as was large hail in many parts of the metro.

Click here for the latest interactive radar.

Share your photos by clicking here.

To see the latest power outages from Xcel Energy, click here.

A damaged skylight near downtown Minneapolis due to hail on Aug. 11, 2023. A damaged skylight near downtown Minneapolis due to hail on Aug. 11, 2023. Hail in Minneapolis on Aug. 11, 2023.

Hail in East Bethel on Aug. 11, 2023. Hail damage in East Bethel on Aug. 11, 2023. Hail in East Bethel on Aug. 11, 2023.

Trees down in Mora on Aug. 11, 2023. Hail in downtown on Aug. 11, 2023. Hail in Hutchinson on Aug. 11, 2023. Hail in Golden Valley on Aug. 11, 2023. Hail in Brownton on Aug. 11, 2023. Hail in Big Lake on Aug. 11, 2023.