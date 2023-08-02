Stillwater throwing it back to 1901 at upcoming dance party

Joe Mazan KSTP
Stillwater in 1901 (Washington County Historical Society)

They’re going to party like it’s 1901 in downtown Stillwater on Saturday.

The city is holding a dance party to recreate a historic photo on Main Street and bring people downtown during construction.

A picture will be taken every two hours during the party from the roof of a downtown building recreating the 1901 photo in 2023.

“We’re encouraging them to wear hats, period costumes if they want to,” Cory Buettner, owner of Leo’s Grill & Malt Shop, said. “We’ve got bands coming in from noon till 10 o’clock at night. I got a couple disco balls lined up. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

The dance street party on Main Street in Stillwater Saturday runs from noon until 10 in the evening.

Click here for more information on the event.