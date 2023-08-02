Stillwater throwing it back to 1901 at upcoming dance party

They’re going to party like it’s 1901 in downtown Stillwater on Saturday.

The city is holding a dance party to recreate a historic photo on Main Street and bring people downtown during construction.

A picture will be taken every two hours during the party from the roof of a downtown building recreating the 1901 photo in 2023.

“We’re encouraging them to wear hats, period costumes if they want to,” Cory Buettner, owner of Leo’s Grill & Malt Shop, said. “We’ve got bands coming in from noon till 10 o’clock at night. I got a couple disco balls lined up. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

The dance street party on Main Street in Stillwater Saturday runs from noon until 10 in the evening.

