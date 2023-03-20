Stillwater prepares for spring flooding

On the first day of spring 2023, communities like Stillwater are already preparing for flooding.

The city announced a “Spring Flooding Informational Meeting” for Monday night to prep community members on flooding protocols such as temporary construction, parking closures and sandbagging operations.

With snow mounds around every corner, major flooding is a big concern. The ground is still frozen, and snow is blocking some storm drains, so water can’t flow or seep into the ground like normal.

RELATED: Stillwater to hold public meeting on flood preparations Monday, FEMA releases preparation tips

“A little nervous to make sure that our inventories are okay and all businesses are taken care of,” said Gretchen West, manager of Valley Bookseller, which sits steps away from the St. Croix River.

When spring begins, it’s a reminder for West to look out the window and keep an eye on water levels.

“I have to make sure that it doesn’t affect the books. Books and water are not a good mix,” West said.

Back in 2019, St. Croix River levels were so high that water reached the parking lots right behind businesses on Main Street.

“I think we’re planning for a little bit worse than that, said Stillwater Public Works Director Shawn Sanders. “They’re seeing a 70% chance of it getting to at least 690, so it’s about a foot or two higher of what we had in 2019.”

City workers are planning to build a dike in the parking lot behind Main Street businesses to prevent flooding. The construction will wipe out parking spaces along the river for about six weeks.

“It gets busy down here, and we want people to come visit our town, but if they don’t have a place to park, it causes problems,” West said.

People can’t control weather, but city officials said the best thing residents can do is try to stay ahead of it.

“It’s a community effort, and Stillwater has always pitched in the last few years. It’s made this kind of a fun project early,” Sanders said.

The city is recruiting volunteers to help with sandbagging next week.